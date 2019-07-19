Water bottles left in hot car may start fire

Breaking News
MANLIUS, New York (KETK) – First responders are issuing a water bottle warning as hot and humid temperatures heat up around the country.

According to first responders, leaving a full plastic water bottle inside a hot car in direct sunlight could cause a fire in a few minutes.

Jay Symonds, a firefighter in Manlius, New York, says the water and plastic creates a magnifying effect, potentially setting upholstery or a piece of plastic on fire.

Symonds demonstrated the idea by holding a water bottle at an angle over a piece of paper in direct sunlight. After a few minutes, the paper began to burn – showing what could happen in a car.

The water bottle would have to be full. The ignition temperature is about 400 degrees and needs low humidity and a dry heat, “so it would take some time” for such a fire to start, he said.

Nonetheless, “it does give truth to the idea that you can set your car on fire with a water bottle that’s full,” Symonds said.

Previously-opened water bottles also present a hazard, he said, as heat can lead to the growth of harmful bacteria.

Symonds and other experts urge that water bottles be kept in the trunk or in a cooler, out of direct sunlight.

