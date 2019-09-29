WATCH: U.S. Coast Guard seizes ‘narco-sub’ carrying 12K lbs. of cocaine

JACKSONVILLE, Florida (KETK) – A Coast Guard cutter working in the Eastern Pacific recently intercepted and boarded a “narco-sub” carrying 12,000 lbs. of cocaine.

According to a Coast Guard press release, the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Valiant was on a routine patrol in the Eastern Pacific when it was notified of and diverted to a semi-submersible craft first spotted by maritime patrol aircraft.

The Valiant found the craft and launched two small boats with boarding teams made up of Valiant crew and two members of the Coast Guard Pacific Tactical Law Enforcement Team.

The teams boarded the sub in the early morning hours with the assistance of Colombian naval assets that arrived soon after. They found 12,000 pounds of cocaine, worth over $165 million, and arrested four suspected drug smugglers.

The Coast Guard offloaded over 1,000 lbs., of cocaine but had to leave the rest due to the questionable stability of the vessel.

Narco-subs are custom-made ocean-going self-propelled submersible vessels built by drug traffickers to smuggle drugs. They are especially known to be used by Colombian drug cartels to smuggle cocaine from Colombia to Mexico. They are nearly fully submersible, designed specifically to be difficult to detect visually or by radar, sonar and infrared systems.

“There are no words to describe the feeling the Valiant crew is experiencing right now,” said Cmdr. Matthew Waldron, Valiant’s commanding officer.

“In a 24-hour period, the crew both crossed the equator and intercepted a drug-laden self-propelled semi-submersible vessel. Each in and of themselves is momentous events in any cutterman’s career. Taken together, however, it is truly remarkably unprecedented.”

The Southeast Coast Guard has reported seizing over 13,000 pounds of cocaine from smugglers within the past week.

According to the Coast Guard, while the Valiant was working, many of the crew’s families had been evacuated from their homes in Jacksonville, Florida, to escape Hurricane Dorian.

The Valiant, like other Coast Guard vessels and crews, works heavy-sea rescues, drug interdiction missions, and humanitarian missions in times of natural disasters.

