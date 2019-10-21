WATCH: Tornado rips through Dallas, leaves behind trail of destruction

DALLAS, Texas (KXAS) Daybreak in Texas has revealed the extent of the damage from last night’s powerful storm that spawned at least one tornado.

The National Weather Service says the twister touched down at around 9 p.m. Sunday night near Love Field airport.

Then it tracked north east through the city.

You can see the damage it did to a Home Depot store, partially caving in the roof.

This building was completely flattened by the tornado, in some neighborhoods, police were going door-to-door to check up on residents after the storm passed.

At the peak, around 140,000 people lost power during the storm, but before daybreak that number had ben slashed to 70,000.

Oncor says they’re not certain when they’ll have power restored to everyone.

The National Weather Service will determine the power of the tornado later today.