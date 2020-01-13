WATCH: Teen girls face charges after giving 2-year-old vaping pen

Video is graphic and may be disturbing to some.

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KETK/CNN) – Two teenage girls are facing child endangerment charges after giving a toddler a vaping pen and videotaping it.

State police in Pennsylvania are filing charges against the teenage girls after allowing the 2-year-old to inhale the vaping device while they were babysitting.

Investigators said the 18-year and 17-year-old girls recorded the incident and posted it to Snapchat.

In the video it shows the child inhaled the device and is seen coughing, falling down, then seemingly crying. Throughout the incident, people are heard laughing.

According to police, charges are pending.

Other than coughing, the police said the child did not display any other visible effects from inhaling the device which contained 3% nicotine and no THC.

Investigators said the boy’s parents have been notified, along with children and youth services.