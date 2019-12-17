WATCH ON KETK: ‘The Voice’ Season 17 Finale

(NBC) – Rose short had the honor of closing “The voice” finale Monday night and after a three performance night, Team Gwen’s artist felt relieved.
“The best part of it all is, I feel like I did a thing where I completed something and I feel good,” said Short.
Ricky Duran says days of rehearsals left his voice a bit weary, but Team Blake’s singer fought through it to open the show.
“That chorus was giving me trouble. And I said I gotta put myself out there and give it my all to get there.”Ricky Duran
An Aerosmith classic got the Katie Kadan treatment and John Legend also turned her loose on a bluesy original.
“The audience was so gracious. And I could feed off of them, in a way and they could feed off of me. which I just love.”Katie Kadan
For one of the four finalists, one last mind-blowing moment awaits Tuesday night. The season 17 finale will be on KETK at 8 p.m.