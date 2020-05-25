WATCH: Officials escort fallen Louisiana Trooper for organ donation

HAMMOND, Louisiana (KETK/NBC) – In a final act of selfless service, the body of a Louisiana State Trooper was escorted to donate his organs so that others may live.

Officers lined the hallway of the facility and outside to salute and honor Trooper George Baker who lost his life in the line of duty.

Baker, 33, and another trooper were called to help Hammond Police with a vehicle pursuit last Wednesday around 2 a.m., according to state police.

At one point in the chase, a tire deflation device was used to disable the vehicle. When Baker and another trooper went into the roadway to retrieve the device, they were struck by the Hammond Police Officer’s unit also involved in the chase.

The other officer was treated for minor injuries. Baker, a 10-year law enforcement and military veteran died from his injuries Sunday evening.

He leaves behind a wife, Heather and daughter, Harper.

The LSP said Baker will be afforded full honors earned with a line of duty death.