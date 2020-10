SALT LAKE CITY — The stage in Utah was set with all the trappings of a modern political debate: Red, white and blue carpets, a backdrop of the Declaration of Independence — and plexiglass.

From the beginning, the debate between Vice President Mike Pence and Sen. Kamala Harris was quite different from the first presidential debate. Aside from the clear partitions to prevent possible COVID-19 transmission in the wake of President Trump's diagnosis, interruptions were minimal and both candidates largely followed the directions of moderator Susan Page.