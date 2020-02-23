WATCH: Missing dog seen running down the tarmac at Dallas airpot

DALLAS, Texas (KETK) – A dog who went missing Wednesday night was seen darting across a Dallas airport tarmac Friday night, according to NBC-DFW.

Duke was adopted at the Houston animal shelter and has only been at his new home for about a week.

His owner said he got scared and has a tendency to run away when he is being chased.

Airport officials say operations haven’t slowed down due to his appearance as they often see coyotes in the area.

If you see Duke, Hanson can be reached by calling 214-842-9623 or emailing steph@ifmoves.org.