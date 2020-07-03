WATCH: Massive alligator spotted in Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS, La. (WDSU) — A massive alligator was spotted in Lakeview Friday morning.

The alligator was seen walking on Orleans Avenue French and Germain.

The video was taken by James Dominguez who said that he “woke the boys up and told them I needed their help catching this cool lizard! We pulled up and they said Dad we going to need some tools to catch that one!!! Kai said we going to need a stick, rope and a net!!!”

You can see the video below:

The New Orleans Police Department is on scene waiting for Wildlife and Fisheries to help move the alligator out of the neighborhood.

By: WDSU Digital Team