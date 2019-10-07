WATCH: Man arrested for kidnapping locks woman in trunk, leads officer on chase through wooded area

LUFKIN, Texas (KETK) A Lufkin man is behind bars Monday morning, accused of kidnapping a woman, sexually assaulting her, locking her in the trunk, and then leading officers on a chase through a wooded area.

According to police, they received a call at 1:30 a.m. Saturday of a woman who had just been sexually assaulted.

The woman said her neighbor, now identified as Zataymon Skinner, 30, of Lukfin, approached her after getting off her fast food job around 12:30 a.m.

She says Skinner told her “Get in or I’ll kill you,” so she got in to the driver’s seat. She drove for several blocks until he took over as the driver.

He allegedly drove to a dead end, forced her out of the car, raped her, and put her inside the trunk. While he was driving, the woman did manage to open the trunk and start to run off.

She says when Skinner notice, he stopped and chased after her, but after some time, gave up and drove away. The woman then called police.

Around 11 a.m. Saturday, Lufkin POlice responded to a disturbance on Holland Street in which a man named “Mon” had fled on foot. Recognizing that “Mon” was possibly the rape suspect, officers made it a priority to locate him.

With the help of neighbors in the Lufkin Land community, officers maintained a visual on the fleeing man and took him in to custody for evading arrest.

Skinner was found to have a parole violation as well as a Smith County warrant for theft.

After the victim identified Skinner as the suspect, detectives filed warrants for aggravated kidnapping, aggravated sexual assault and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle.