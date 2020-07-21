WATCH LIVE: Trump revives Coronavirus Task Force briefing

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK) President Trump speaks live from the White House briefing room.

The president has said he is reviving the Coronavirus Task Force briefings.

In the briefing, he said his administration is urging “everyone who is not able to social distance to wear a mask” to help control the spread of the virus.

“We’ve learned a lot about this disease and how to handle it,” he said.

“We’ve seen a concerning rise in cases in many places,” including Texas, he said.

He also said his administration is “working to reduce the turn-around time” in getting results from COVID-19 tests.

He also said that “while I hate to say it,” the virus “will get worse before it gets better.”