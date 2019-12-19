WATCH LIVE: President Trump’s campaign rally in Battle Creek, Mich.

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. (WOOD) — The eyes of the nation have turned to West Michigan as President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence stand before thousands of supporters.

Their Merry Christmas rally is being held Wednesday evening at Kellogg Arena in Battle Creek. You can watch the livestream above.

>>News app users: Click here to watch the livestream

Trump spoke to the crowd starting around 8 p.m.

Right off the back, Trump addressed impeachment claiming, “we’ve done nothing wrong.”

“It doesn’t really feel like we’re being impeached,” he declared to thousands of excited supporters.

In the middle of the speech, the House voted to impeach him on both counts.

Minutes after the historic vote, Trump brought up impeachment again, characterizing it as a “political suicide march.”

“They’re (Democrats) the ones that should be impeached,” he said.

Trump says he is “not worried” about impeachment because Americans “will come in the tens of millions” to re-elect him.

The arena was packed with thousands of people, who would occasionally break out chanting “four more years!”

“I think the enthusiasm right now is even greater than it was in 2016,” he said.

The president talked at length about the economy, noting his administration has cut many “job-killing” regulations.

Trump made a slammed Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, a Democrat, claiming the economy is doing well because of him and not her efforts, saying she isn’t fixing potholes.

He highlighted the first phase of a trade deal he recently hammered out with China, claiming it would even help the cereal business.

“I’ve been eating Battle Creek cereal for a long time. Too much!,” Trump said, giving a nod to Kellogg Company’s presence in the area.

Trump emphasized the importance of Midwest states, including Michigan and Wisconsin, to him winning the 2016 election.

“The (Democrats) want to get Michigan back but they don’t know how to do that,” he said.

Pence spoke before the president, mainly speaking about supporting Trump during the election and the then ongoing impeachment vote.

“They’re trying to impeach this president because they can’t defeat this president,” Pence said.

Pence told the excited crowd four more years of Trump would mean more jobs, conservative judges and more time “to drain the swamp.”