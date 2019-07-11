WATCH LIVE: Meteorologists track Tropical Storm Barry in the Gulf

FARMINGTON, Mo. (AP) — A pickup truck slammed into a horse-drawn carriage in Missouri on Thursday, killing an 8-year-old Mennonite boy and seriously injuring four members of his family, including two other children, authorities said.

The crash happened at around 6:45 a.m. in a remote area of St. Francois County, about 80 miles (130 kilometers) southwest of St. Louis, the Highway Patrol said.