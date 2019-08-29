Watch Live: Gov. Greg Abbott hosts 2nd Texas Safety Commission meeting in El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Gov. Greg Abbott will be meeting with the Texas Safety Commission for the second time in a week following the Aug. 3 mass shooting in El Paso.

This meeting will be held in El Paso and is expected to include survivors and family members of shooting victims.

The commission was started as a direct result of the Aug. 3 mass shooting that killed 22 and injured 25 more at an El Paso Walmart. Patrick Crusius, 21, is being held on capital murder charges. According to court documents, his targets were Hispanics.

