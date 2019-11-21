WATCH LIVE: Democratic candidates face off in 5th debate

In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 photo, the stage for the Democratic presidential primary is seen before Wednesday’s debate in Atlanta. (AP Photo/Mike Stewart)

ATLANTA, Georgia (KETK) – Ten Democratic candidates for the party’s presidential nominee will face each other in a debate co-hosted by MSNBC and The Washington Post.

Besides the candidates, the debate will feature an all-female panel of moderators for the first time in history.

Mobile users, tap here to watch the debate.

Appearing on stage will be former Vice President Joe Biden, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey, South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Rep. Tulsi Gabbard of Hawaii, Sen. Kamala Harris of California, Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Bernie Sanders of Vermont, billionaire activist Tom Steyer, Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren and entrepreneur Andrew Yang.

Former HUD Secretary Julian Castro of Texas did not qualify for this debate.

Asking questions will be Rachel Maddow, Andrea Mitchell, Ashley Parker, and Kristen Welker.

