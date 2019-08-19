WATCH: Inside look at Prosper’s $48 million high school football stadium

PROSPER, Texas (KETK) – After a $48 million renovation, the new Children’s Health Stadium in Prosper will hold 12,000 people and have the largest high school video board in Texas.

Children’s Health includes a 10-year sponsorship of the stadium where students will receive top athletic care to prevent injury and promote wellness.

The hospital will also work closely with parents, coaches, and trainers to provide medical, nutrition, care, and recovery services for peak performance.

See original renderings of the stadium HERE.

The stadium will open its door for the 2019 football stadium.

