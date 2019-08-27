WATCH: Friends find solution so their one-handed teammate can row

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KETK) – One group of teens from a Cleveland school showed just what compassion and inclusion mean to them.

The university hosts a class called the “think box,” which is an innovate lab using science and technology.

One student says his time in the class makes him feel equal to everybody.

Jimmil Campbell, 17, lost his hand as a baby to infection. At his old school, he was mocked by classmates.

“My whole life, I just wanted to be equal I just wanted to be like everybody else,” Campbell said.

The innovative lab is part of a program at Jimmil’s new school for at-risk students.

The curriculum also includes rowing, a physical activity on water.

“It’s a whole, active learning environment, which sounds great, it sounds like a lot of fun, but it’s a lot of work,” said a teacher in the program, Melanie Lynch.

The program works for students who say they didn’t stand a chance at their previous school.

“If you don’t understand something, I know I have my classmates that are going to be able to help me,” said one student, Tyronne Henderson.

While Jimmil could innovate in the lab, rowing was another challenge he had to tackle.

However, he didn’t have to tackle it alone.

On their own, students decided to build Jimmil a robotic hand, so he could compete on the rowing team.

“We was here for one purpose: Let him row with two hands, and we made that work,” said Jimmil’s best friend, Mario Hull.

For one week, the boys woke up before the sun to design Jimmil’s hand. Each one testing ideas, engaged and dedicated to the mission.

“I just wanted to show everyone that I’m grateful, because they didn’t have to do anything for me. That’s why I went to the bathroom because I was tearing up,” said Jimmil.

Upon testing his new hand, all of his doubts floated away.

“When I get on the rowing team, I’m for sure going to be the leader. I’m going to be the first one in that seat, ready to row. Ain’t no stopping me now,” said Jimmil.

Despite their background, strangers became friends to develop a team and solve a problem.