Warren & Biden in statistical tie, Harris fades in latest nationwide poll

Democratic presidential candidate U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, speaks to delegates during the 2019 Massachusetts Democratic Party Convention, Saturday, Sept. 14, 2019, in Springfield, Mass. (AP Photo/Jessica Hill)

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – For the first time this election cycle, former Vice President Joe Biden does not sit alone atop the Democratic field.

In a Quinnipiac poll released Wednesday, Biden and Sen Elizabeth Warren (MA) are locked in a statistical tie with just four months until the Iowa Caucuses. Warren earned 27 percent of the vote while Biden got 25 percent, well within the margin of error.

While technically a tie, it is the latest development in what has been a crumbling lead for Biden. Just last month, the same poll found that Biden led Warren 32-19.

“After trailing Biden by double digits since March in the race for the Democratic nomination, Warren catches Biden. We now have a race with two candidates at the top of the field, and they’re leaving the rest of the pack behind.” Tim Malloy, Qunnipiac Polling Analyst

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders ranked third at 16 percent. California Sen. Kamala Harris, once in the top three or four, has faded to fifth place with just three percent.

The poll also asked voters about the House passing a background check on gun sales bill and it received bipartisan support. Voters approved it by a wide margin of 83-14, including 71 percent of Republicans and 72 percent of gun owners.

Below is a list of Democratic candidates that received votes in the poll: