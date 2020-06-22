Warden of Beto Unit in Anderson County stepping down

TENNESSEE COLONY, Texas (KETK) The warden of an East Texas prison that has been considered a “hot spot” for COVID-19 cases is stepping down from his position.

Keith Gorsuch is retiring after being the warden of the George Beto Unit in Tennessee Colony for about a year.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says a new warden has not yet been named for the unit.

Before Beto, Gorsuch was also a warden at:

Havins Unit (Brownwood) – August 2016 to August 2017

Sanchez Unit (El Paso) – August 2017 to May 2019

No word as to why Gorsuch made this decision at this time.

UNDER CRITICISM

The Beto unit has recently come under heavy criticism for their response to the coronavirus.

To help combat the coronavirus in the Beto Unit, prisoners are confined to their cells and temperatures are taken twice a day by medical professionals.

For those who are showing symptoms, they are isolated in a different part of the prison away from healthy inmates. If they stop showing symptoms for 14 days, they are then allowed to return to their cells.

“If someone has a pending test or a positive test, they are in a situation that’s called medical isolation, those folks, whether they are actually still at the Beto Unit or they are potentially at a hospital setting they are isolated in a single cell or single area. Anyone in contact with them is wearing full PPE.” Jeremy Desel, with the Texas Department of Criminal Justice

Inmates inside the Beto Unit who test positive for COVID-19 are being sent to hospitals outside of Anderson County, closer to medical facilities to strictly treat infected prisoners. In a continued effort to reduce the risk of infection in the community.

Just last week, nearly 900 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Anderson County facilities.

COVID-19 & TDCJ

An East Texas inmate was the first to die from COVID-19.in Texarkana back in April.

Bartolo Infante, 72, was an inmate at the Telford Unit near Texarkana, TDCJ said in a statement.

Infante’s death came the day after the department reported the first death of an employee.

Kelvin Wilcher, 49, was a correctional officer at the Estelle Unit in Huntsville. Wilcher went to a Houston hospital April 1 and had a cardiac event, TDCJ said. He later tested positive for the virus. The prison system said it was under investigation whether his death was caused by COVID-19, the respiratory disease caused by the coronavirus.

The growing number of cases prompted several facilities to initiate lock down protocols.

Certain prisoners have been confined to their cell while others are separated in a different part of the prison if they are symptomatic. Inmates also have their temperatures taken twice a day as a precaution.

Medical Restriction is used to separate and restrict the movement of well people who may have been exposed to a disease to see if they become ill.

is used to separate and restrict the movement of well people who may have been exposed to a disease to see if they become ill. Medical Isolation is for people who are sick and contagious.

While Texas prisons are not accepting new inmates from county jails, there are no rules against transferring within the state prison system.

But State Rep. Cody Harris says more needs to be done.

“State agencies are usually slow to respond to things and they are looking at 140 units across the whole state. Unfortunately, it wasn’t fast enough to contain the spread,” he explained.

While the Texas Department of Criminal Justice (TDCJ) has implemented safety measures including masks and gloves for staff, some wonder if the spread of the virus could have been avoided if these measured had been put into place sooner.

Officials with the TDCJ responded in a statement:

“The Texas Department of Criminal Justice as always valued our ability to work with local leaders in all areas of state. Ultimately, it is the health and well being of all of the offenders in our care, employees who work tirelessly for the citizens, and the public safety of all areas of the great state of Texas, that TDCJ as an agency must take into account. All of the moving parts of a highly complicated system are being considered in all decisions. ” -JEREMY DESEL, TDCJ

DEATHS AT BETO UNIT

At least two inmates have died at the Beto Unit in Anderson County.

James Matthews, 68

Jeffrey Davis, 45

To further reduce the spread of COVID-19, visitation has been suspended until further notice and everyone entering the facility will have their temperature recorded.