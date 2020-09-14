Walmart announces company is working on one-of-a-kind drone delivery service

(KETK)- Tom Ward, Walmart’s Senior Vice President, stated in a press release the company will start test-using drones to carry out deliveries.

Walmart is partnering with Zipline, a medical delivery company that uses drones to bring medical supplies like vaccines and blood bags to places like Rwanda and Ghana. Zipline has already delivered more than 200,000 critical medical products to thousands of health facilities.

This joint program will allow Walmart to deliver health and wellness products, and it could expand to include other items in the future.

The trial deliveries will be flown near Walmart’s headquarters in Northwest Arkansas and the company will be using Zipline’s technology.

Zipline will make deliveries within a 50-mile radius of a Walmart store. The company has technology that is fast and this allows deliveries to take less than an hour, which gets rid of carbon emissions. Walmart’s new initiative would allow the company to become more sustainable.

Walmart’s new drone delivery system is expected to begin early next year, and there is the possibility that the program could expand.