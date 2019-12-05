Walker scores 20 to lead Air Force over Wyoming 86-77

Breaking News
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP)A.J. Walker tied his career high with 20 points as Air Force beat Wyoming 86-77 in the Mountain West Conference opener for both teams on Wednesday night.

Lavelle Scottie had 19 points for Air Force (4-5, 1-0). Ryan Swan added 17 points and five assists. Caleb Morris had 15 points for the Falcons.

Hunter Maldonado had 18 points, nine assists and eight rebounds for the Cowboys (3-6, 0-1). Jake Hendricks added 17 points and Hunter Thompson had 17 points and seven rebounds.

After a moderately low-scoring first half in which Air Force led 38-29, both teams scored 48 points in the second half.

The teams combined to make 31 3-pointers overall. Air Force made 17 on 30 attempts and Wyoming went 14 for 31 from 3-point distance.

Both teams play at home on Saturday. Air Force faces Nevada and Wyoming takes on New Mexico.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

