Walk-On’s in Tyler offering furloughed workers free meal on April 30

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Since COVID-19 caused many East Texans to lose their jobs, one Tyler restaurant is making a point to give back to the community.

Formed during the COVID-19 crisis, Furlough Kitchen by Walk-On’s is a food truck that will be serving one free meal to furloughed hospitality workers from 2-5 p.m. on Thursday, April 30.

Walk-On’s is passionate about community involvement, which is how the Walk-On’s Game On Foundation, Walk-On’s 501(C)3 organization, was formed. While the main focus of the foundation has been providing support for youth athletes and facilities, there is currently an opportunity for Walk-On’s to help with a greater need: to provide meals for employees whose jobs have been affected due to COVID-19. Walk-On’s is asking for monetary donations to the Game On Foundation. All donations made to the foundation will directly benefit furloughed employees with meals and support.

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux

To support the cause, you can donate here. All donations will benefit meals in the future.

