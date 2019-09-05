1  of  2
Gov. Abbott issues 8 orders to improve reporting of possible mass shooting threats ATF, FBI raid home in Lubbock, sources say connected to Odessa mass shooting

Walgreens asks customers not to open carry in stores, 3rd major company this week

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – Walgreens announced on Thursday that it is asking customers not to openly carry guns in their stores.

It is the third major retailer to adopt this policy over the past week. Walmart and Kroger also made national headlines in the last two days when they announced similar measures.

Companies have been under pressure from gun control groups to take action to prevent mass shootings. Walmart suffered from two mass shootings at their stores in the same week this summer.

One of them was in El Paso where 22 people were gunned down. The shooter confessed he wanted to “kill as many Mexicans as possible.”

Earlier this week, an incident in Tyler caused a shooting scare where a man pulled out his gun and threatened to kill employees and customers.

The suspect, Trumaine Washington, was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

