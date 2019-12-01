Volunteers take bed-ridden patients home to see their families for the holidays

AMR volunteers have been helping bed-ridden patients for the past 30 years by taking them to see their families during the holiday season.

AMR’s “Home for the Holidays” program provides courtesy transportation for bed-ridden or ailing patients in assisted living, nursing homes, and hospice facilities to their relative’s homes at no charge.

One volunteer says it’s a chance to give back because she gets to spend every holiday with her family while others don’t.

“I love spending my Thanksgiving with my family,” said Elisabeth, AMR volunteer. “So we’re all extremely happy to be able to spread the joy.”

Residents are selected for the program by their facility administrators and are ones who have been in the facility for some time and would greatly benefit by sharing the holidays surrounded by family.

“Usually the sight of an ambulance arriving on the scene doesn’t conjure warm feelings. But this year, in some cases, it may as well be Santa’s sleigh,” said Terence Ramotary, AMR Regional Director. “The program also helps our AMR team connect with patients under lighter, less urgent conditions. It’s a way for us to give back and our crews and facilities look forward to it every year.”