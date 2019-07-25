VIRAL: 2-year-old with one hand meets soccer player with same condition

ORLANDO, Florida (WTVO/FOX News) — Two-year-old Joseph Tidd was born without a left forearm. While he was at an Orlando Pride soccer game he had an opportunity to meet player Carson Pickett who was also born with a left forearm.

It was a heartwarming moment when the two shared a moment on the sidelines.

We need more of this in our world. RT to spread joy. Thank you @Cars_Pickett16 ! pic.twitter.com/lKeDXZhJxG — Becky Burleigh (@BeckyBurleigh) July 20, 2019

On Tidd’s Instagram, you’re able to see pictures captured from the game.

“Staying up late this weekend was worth it when you get to cheer on Carson Pickett! I love fist bumping her. If you can’t tell she makes me smile, double chin and all,” Tidd wrote on Instagram.