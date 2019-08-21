VIDEO: Pilot captures plane crash on camera

HALF MOON BAY, California (KETK) – Two people are lucky to be alive after escaping unscathed when their single-engine plane crashed into the ocean off the coast of California.

Above is the video of the 1979 Beechcraft A36 Bonanza after it lost power and crashed into the water.

The pilot, David Lesh, shot the video of their escape and eventual rescue by the Coast Guard.

Another pilot was in the area at the time and circled the crash site after also capturing its impact.

He reported seeing a man and woman in the water and alerted authorities. The Coast Guard was on the scene less than 15 minutes later.

The National Transportation Safety Board and the FAA are investigating the cause of the crash.