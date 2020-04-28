Video of suspects released after Austin City Hall vandalized with red paint on doors, anti-capitalism messages on stairs

AUSTIN (KXAN) — Sometime overnight Monday, Austin City Hall was vandalized.

Red paint was smeared over the front entrance, and anti-capitalism messages were spray painted on the steps outside. An Austin police officer saw the graffiti around 6:45 a.m. Tuesday, but didn’t see any suspects or witnesses at the scene.

In surveillance video released by APD, it appears three men are believed to be suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Region 1 detectives at 512-974-8519.

The last time property near city hall was vandalized, a camera caught a man setting fire to a statue of a grackle in the plaza outside in early March. Police made an arrest in the case shortly after the Austin Fire Department released the video.

Cleaning crews were seen around Austin City Hall Tuesday morning cleaning the paint off the windows and concrete.