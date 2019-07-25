Video of raw ‘zombie’ chicken breast crawling off restaurant table

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A raw piece of chicken is seen in the video appears to come back to life.

Footage shows a raw piece of chicken, that was on a restaurant’s table, begins to twitch, pulling itself up and yanking itself off the plate and falls on the floor.

The footage was posted to Facebook by Florida woman Rie Phillips two weeks ago and has already been viewed more than 10 million times.

Health experts said the freakish spasms were caused by nerve endings that had not died, New York Post reported.