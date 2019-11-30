VIDEO: Metal beam falls from Texas ferris wheel, narrowly missing people below

LA MARQUE, Texas (KETK) – You can see the moment a metal beam feel from a ferris wheel in La Marque and barely missed hitting people on the midway below.

A witness shot video of the metal, falling off the ride at the Magical Winter Lights Lantern Festival.

Witnesses say the beam was close to hitting a person walking next to the ride.

A spokesperson for the festival says all passengers were safely removed from the ride and no injuries were reported.

The ferris wheel was immediately shut down following the incident.

Festival organizers are investigating.

La Marque is near Texas City, just across the bay from Galveston.