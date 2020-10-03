VIDEO: Memorial for Vanessa Guillen vandalized

KILLEEN (KWKT) — An unidentified man vandalized the memorial for slain Ft. Hood soldier Vanessa Guillen the day after what would have been her 21st birthday.

Surveillance video posted by the League of United Latin American Citizens showed a man kicking and scattering the candles placed at the bottom of a mural painted of Guillen in Killeen.MORE: March to Austin Capitol for Vanessa Guillen, Fort Hood soldiers

The time-stamp of the video shows it happened around 2:40 a.m. Thursday. Her 21st birthday would have been the day before, Sept. 30.

Specialist Vanessa Guillen disappeared back in April and the search for her garnered national headlines. Her body was eventually discovered after authorities discovered that another soldier, Aaron Robinson killed her.

Robinson killed himself as police were about to arrest him.

A second individual, Cecily Anne Aguilar, has also been charged with conspiracy to tamper with evidence. Guillen’s family also claimed Vanessa was the victim of sexual harassment during her tenure in the Army.

LULAC is asking for the public’s help to find the person who desecrated the memorial.