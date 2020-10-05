VIDEO: Good Samaritans try to save 2 trapped in burning car in California

by: Tristi Rodriguez and Nexstar Media Wire

OAKLAND, Calif. (KRON) — A video shared on social media shows a group of good Samaritans come together to try to save two people from a burning car on Interstate 80 in California.

Officials say the car had crashed into a concrete wall Saturday evening on westbound I-80 in Richmond, Calif.

In the video, about a dozen people got out of their cars to try and pull the two occupants out of the burning car.

One person was seen using a saw to cut into the car. The driver was pulled from the car and taken to a hospital.

According to Oakland police, the driver later died at a hospital and a passenger died at the scene.

No other cars were involved.

The collision is still under investigation. It is unknown whether drugs or alcohol were a factor.

The video has been viewed more than 2 million times on Twitter.

