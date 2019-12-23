VIDEO: Barge carrying 600 gallons of diesel sinks in the Galapagos

GALAPAGOS, Ecuador (NBC) – A barge carrying 600 gallons of diesel sank in the easternmost island in the Galapagos archipelago yesterday.

The incident occurred as workers attempted to load a container on a barge with the crane and both somehow tipped, destabilizing the vessel which turned on its side.

Workers in the barge began to jump into the water to prevent from sinking with the ship.

The provincial emergency operation committee said they have taken control of the situation and work to mitigate the possible impacts to surrounding areas.

Staff from the Galapagos national park and the Ecuadorian navy used containment barriers, as well as hydrocarbon-absorbing cloth around the vessel to prevent the scattering of any diesel that could leak out from the barge.

Authorities said they have inspected the banks to assess the conditions of the area and measure the possible direct impacts on the ecosystem.