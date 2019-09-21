VETS HELPING VETS: Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center holding chili cook-off to benefit veterans’ service animals

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is pitting area veterinarians against each other for the benefit of veterans.

LACAC is hosting its first ever Vets Helping Vets Chili Cook-Off, with 14 local veterinary clinics battling it out for top chili honors. Money raised will go to help veterans and their service dogs.

Samples are free, but a $1 donation for a bowl of your favorite will go to help the doggos who help our vets.

Events go until 3 p.m. The center is at 303 H.G. Mosley Pkwy Longview, Texas, 75604.

Vets Helping Vets Chili Cookoff

Posted by Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center on Saturday, September 21, 2019

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Community Calendar

Don't Miss

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC