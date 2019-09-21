VETS HELPING VETS: Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center holding chili cook-off to benefit veterans’ service animals

LONGVIEW, Texas (KETK) – Longview Animal Care and Adoption Center is pitting area veterinarians against each other for the benefit of veterans.

LACAC is hosting its first ever Vets Helping Vets Chili Cook-Off, with 14 local veterinary clinics battling it out for top chili honors. Money raised will go to help veterans and their service dogs.

Samples are free, but a $1 donation for a bowl of your favorite will go to help the doggos who help our vets.

Events go until 3 p.m. The center is at 303 H.G. Mosley Pkwy Longview, Texas, 75604.