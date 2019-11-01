VETERAN’S VOICES: Meet Eldrige White, an East Texas WWII veteran

Meet Eldrige White, 94, of Maud, Texas.

White served as a seaman in the U.S. Navy. He was drafted back in 1943.

“We transported oil out of Vallejo, California, on the tanker I was on, and we’d take it to Adak, Alaska, and Dutch Harbor, where the ships could come in and they would fuel them out of there.”

White spent three years serving our great nation in the U.S. Navy.

He said it taught him how to be responsible. He remembers taking his physical with 125 other men.

“And then after that, they lined you up and come down the line and putting checks on them, telling them where they was going. And, all of them was going to the Army and the Marines, and when they got to me they put a big ‘x’ on me. I said ‘uh oh, are they not gonna let me go?’ But, they turned and assigned me to the Navy and there was only three of us that went in the Navy from that bunch.”

White’s service to his country even inspired his son, Merle, who went on to serve as a sergeant in the U.S. Air Force.

“It just made me proud. I mean, I was proud my dad was in the Navy and I wanted to serve my country,” said Merle White.

Today, the World War II veteran and his son are both thankful for the Texarkana VA Outpatient Clinic, where they said they’ve received excellent care.

“They’ve always waited on me and treated me like I was just one of them,” said Eldridge White.

Both father and son believe showing appreciation for our nation’s veterans is important.

They encourage others with a heart to serve to consider the United States Armed Forces.

“Somebody has got to protect those civil liberties and your freedoms, and its the service people,” said Merle White.

“I really and truly think it’s a good idea for the younger generation to go to the service,” said Eldridge White.