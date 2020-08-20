Smith County Habitat for Humanity receives $250,000 grant to assist veterans with critical repairs

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The Habitat for Humanity office in Smith County has received a $250,000 grant from the Texas Veteran’s Commission Fund for Veterans’ Assistance.

The money will be used to provide critical repairs to homes of 30 veterans and surviving spouses. Renovations will assist veterans in making their homes accessible, healthy, and safe.

Home repairs including new roofs, plumbing, foundation cracks, unstable floors, energy efficient doors and windows, hot water tanks, HVAC and more.

Any veteran or surviving spouse in need of critical home repair and/or modification and who lives in Anderson, Cherokee, Henderson, Rusk, Smith, Van Zandt, or Wood county is eligible to apply.

The application and more information are available at smithcountyhabitat.org under Rehabitat or call 903-595-6630.