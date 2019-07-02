Desert Storm veterans now in charge at VFW in Longview

There’s a new owner at the VFW Gregg County Memorial Post 1183 in Longview and they’re already bringing in new members.

Joe Burke is a Desert Storm veteran and the newly elected commander of VFW Post 1183.

He’s going to be great for this post and I’m excited to be working alongside him. Mart McDaniel, Quartermaster

Since Burke became commander and McDaniel was elected Quartermaster, more than 20 new veterans have joined.

We’ve for some reason had a hard time getting veterans in here. Because I know when I was younger I thought VFW had the image of oh they just sit around and tell war stories. We do not do that, if it comes up it’s a very sore subject and it’s dropped. Dave Thompson, Senior VP

Burke said he is volunteering with HWY 80, Hope’s Closet, and Texas Vets to raise awareness about the post.

I’m trying to network with as many veterans as possible so I can find out where the younger vets are. Joe Burke

He says that the most important thing is to leave your problems at the door and have a good time.

Burke is willing to pay the first-year dues of any qualified veteran.

If I have to work harder to pay for all of them I will. If we gotta work harder to get those guys here we will and let them have a year and let them see if it’s for them, and I believe it will it worked for me it’s really worked a lot.

If you’re interested in joining, and taking advantage of the free first year offer you can call the VFW Post at 903-297-3652.

