Veterans host special flyover for healthcare workers fighting COVID-19

TYLER, TX (KETK) – The East Texas Veterans Community Council and Cedar Creek Veterans Foundation hosted a special fly over in honor of the healthcare workers serving on the front lines in the fight against COVID-19.

“We are fighting the battle, or war per se as it comes to us, we are in that constant battle,” say CHRISTUS security employee, and former Veteran Joseph Harris. “As far as a veteran, I love seeing these planes. They are a part of history.”

The planes flew from the Tyler Pounds Regional Airport, over the Christus Bradley Thompson tower.

Both doctors and nurses came to the roof of one of the parking garages to see the appreciation veterans were showing for another group on the front lines.