VERY SPECIAL HOMECOMING: Military mom surprises son at West Rusk High School pep rally

NEW LONDON, Texas (KETK) – Homecoming took on a very different, and very special, meaning for one West Rusk High School football player Friday.

Tyrell Mitchell, a running back for the Raiders, was on the field with his teammates firing up the crowd at the school’s homecoming pep rally.

And, of course, the West Rusk Raiders’ mascot Rowdy was also there.

But Tyrell got the surprise of his life when “Rowdy” pulled off his headpiece to reveal Tammie Moore, Tyrell’s mother and an active duty Navy sailor of 20 years.

Moore is stationed in Virginia. Mother and son hadn’t seen each other since December before the school staged this surprise – and joyous – reunion.

“I really appreciate everything this school has done for me over the past few years,” Tyrell said later, “but this – I’m just filled with a lot of emotions.”

Every homecoming is special.

But some are about much more than football.

Watch the video for Tyrell’s reaction to his mother’s surprise appearance.