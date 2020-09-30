Vanessa Guillén’s family and school district remember her on her 21st birthday

HOUSTON, Texas (KETK) September 30 would have been Vanessa Guillén’s birthday, so her family and school district are honoring her in different ways.

Guillén’s family is remembering her “heavenly birthday” with eight events throughout the day, and they are open to the public.

There is a virtual run starting at 11:30 am, and a homily will follow at 4:00 p.m. at Forest Park Lawndale Funeral Home in Houston along with a dove release.

Gloria Guillén, Vanessa’s mother is also scheduled to share her testimony.

Additionally, a mariachi band will play music to celebrate Guillén and a butterfly release is also expected.

Earlier this month, The Houston Independent School District, where Guillén attended school, designated September 30, 2020, as a day in honor of Vanessa Guillén.

Guillén graduated from HISD’s César E. Chávez High School in 2018 before serving in the United States Army.

The school district wrote in a statement, “Guillén’s tragic death has focused a national spotlight on the treatment of women in the military, giving rise to the hope that her loss will be a catalyst for change and equal and fair treatment of all members of society.”

