Van Zandt County man sentenced for federal drug trafficking crimes

VAN ZANDT COUNTY, Texas (KETK)- An Edgewood man was sentenced for drug trafficking on September 10, according to US attorney Stephen J. Cox.

Timothy Dwayne Henson, 52, pleaded guilty on January 7 for conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Henson was sentenced to 65 months in prison by U.S. District Judge Jeremy D. Kernodle.

Henson also sold methamphetamine twice in July 2018. On September 9, 2018 officials searched his residence in Van Zandt County and recovered methamphetamine.

The Edgewood native admitted to being involved in a conspiracy to obtain and distribute methamphetamine. He said he was also responsible for the distribution of at least 500 grams of methamphetamine. Henson was indicted by a federal grand jury on Aug. 8, 2018 and charged with federal drug trafficking crimes.