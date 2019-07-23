Van with $140 million of meth crashes into police cars

SYDNEY, Australia (KETK) – A Sydney man has been arrested after meth valued at $140 million was found in his van after he crashed into police cars parked outside a station.

“This would be one of the easiest drugs busts the New South Wales Police has ever made. Incredible, absolutely incredible.”

Detective Chief Inspector Glyn Baker

Investigators say the man drove a Toyota Hiace and the crash occurred on Monday. The was 26-years old and the meth weighed over 600 pounds.

Officers say he was charged with supplying a commercial quantity of drugs and negligent driving.

