UT Tyler women’s soccer watch Team USA beat Chile

The Patriots will be traveling to France later this week

by: Garrett Sanders

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The Women’s World Cup is underway, and on Friday, the UT Tyler women’s soccer team, will fly out of Texas, and get a chance to experience this world-wide event, in person.

Sunday morning, the team met at Republic Icehouse in Tyler, to watch Team USA’s match with Chile.

This week, the ladies will practice two-times a day, through Wednesday, before heading to France, where they will not only get to watch a couple of matches, but will also be playing against some French teams in mid-summer games.

Since the the athletic program is moving up to Division Two, the soccer team wasn’t able to compete in post-season action, so a trip to France, to experience one of the greatest sporting events in the world, isn’t a bad consolation for their hard work.

