UT Tyler announces donation by East Texas family to fund new Chemical Engineering college

TYLER, Texas (KETK) — The University of Texas at Tyler’s Engineering College is getting a big gift from one family, and a new department.

Thursday morning, the gift was donated by the family of John and Susan Jasper.

This gift is the largest donation in the college’s history. It allows a new area of study: Chemical Engineering.

The department will be named the Jasper Department of Chemical Engineering.

With programs of study in mechanical engineering, electrical engineering and construction management, UT Tyler’s College of Engineering is East Texas’ only comprehensive engineering school.

Nearly 900 engineering students attend classes on UT Tyler’s campuses in Tyler and Houston, and the College of Engineering is a U.S. News and World Report TOP 100 Best Undergraduate Engineering Program.

