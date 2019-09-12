UT Health Science Center hosts health disparities conference

TYLER, Texas (KETK) – The UT Health Science Center is hosting its second annual health disparities conference on Sept. 12 and 13.

Professionals at the center say it’s a way to look at the ways social determinants can affect health.

Some of those determinants include age, gender, ethnicity and income, and plays a role in the amount and type of care people receive.

“When we talk about access we have to talk about determinants,” said Dr. Christie Osuagwu. “People will not have access to health care if they don’t have insurance. They won’t have insurance if they don’t have a job. They won’t have a job if they don’t have education, and it all ties together. It all goes back to the social determinants of health.”

To find answers to these differences, Dr. Osuagwu says solutions need to be found to the A, B, C’s.

That means the access, behavior and cost of care, and applies to people in East Texas who have differing social determinants.

The meeting goes from 7:30 a.m. and ends around 1:15 p.m. on Sept. 13.

The cost to attend is $49 a person, but students can receive a discount.