UT changes admission policy; ACT and SAT will not be required for fall 2021

AUSTIN, Texas (KXAN) — The University of Texas at Austin says that high school students applying for fall 2021 undergraduate admissions will not need to submit ACT or SAT test scores when they apply.

UT says the change will ensure that testing limitation related to COVID-19 will not affect a student’s ability to apply, according to a press release.

The university has been evaluating the impact on students of the cancellation of spring ACT and SAT test dates for some time. Tests have been canceled, and it is expected that future in-person testing opportunities will be limited as a result of mandated social distancing requirements. As such, the university has determined that suspending this requirement for fall 2021 is necessary. UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS AT AUSTIN PRESS RELEASE

Students may continue to submit standardized test scores from their SAT and ACT if they choose to, but are not required to do so. If test scores are provided they will be added to several other factors that are considered during the review process.

“This is a student-centered decision. During this time of uncertainty for students and high schools, we are focused on working with students to support their next steps toward college,” said Miguel Wasielewski, executive director of admissions. “Suspending this requirement ensures that students have the information they need to complete their application for admission.”

UT says the test requirement will be reinstated for fall 2022 freshman admission, and that if there is continued disruption to testing accessibility, the university will evaluate admission requirements.