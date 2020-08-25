Usain Bolt, world’s fastest man, tests positive for COVID-19

KINGSTON, Jamaica (NBC News) – Jamaican authorities said Tuesday that running legend Usain Bolt has tested positive for the coronavirus.

Bolt went on social media Monday saying he is awaiting the results of a virus test and is quarantining himself as a precaution.

Stay Safe my ppl 🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/ebwJFF5Ka9 — Usain St. Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) August 24, 2020

“Just waking up like everybody else, check social media saw that social media is saying that I’m confirmed of COVID-19,” Bolt said. “I did a test on Saturday to leave, ’cause I work, trying to be responsible, so I’m going to stay in and stay here from my friends. And also, I’m having no symptoms.”

Bolt said he is “going to quarantine myself and wait on the confirmation to see what is the protocol, and how should I go about quarantine myself (indistinct) out. So until then, I’ll talk to all my friends and tell them that they (indistinct) just to be safe. Quarantined myself, and just to take it easy. And as so many people know, be safe out there. All right. Cool.”

The news come a few days after a surprise birthday party was held for the fastest man on the planet, reportedly attended by Manchester City and England soccer star Raheem Sterling and Bayer Leverkusen’s Leon Bailey.

The 34-year-old retired sprinter won gold in the 100 and 200 meters at the last three Olympics.

Bolt set the world records in the 100 and 200 meters at the 2009 world championships in Berlin.