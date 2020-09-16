US Senators introduce bill to stay on Daylight Saving Time during the pandemic

FILE – In this May 5, 2020, file photo, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., speaks during a Senate Intelligence Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. Rubio is taking over a powerful committee in Congress. Republican leaders announced Monday, May 18, that Rubio will temporarily become chairman of the Senate Intelligence Committee. Rubio will replace North Carolina Sen. Richard Burr, who said last week that he would step aside after federal agents examining his recent stock sales showed up at his home with a warrant to search his cellphone. (AP Photo/Andrew Harnik, Pool)

WASHINGTON, D.C. (KETK)- U.S. Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Rick Scott (R-FL) introduced legislation that if passed could keep the country on Daylight Saving Time until next year, according to a press release from Rubio’s office.

On November 1, Americans would usually be “falling back” into Standard Time, and days would become shorter. But, this new legislation would prevent this. We would also not have to transition back into Daylight Savings Time in March 2021.

According to Rubio, this new bill would allow American families to have some stability since they are already dealing with a lot of change caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, from adjusting to virtual learning to working from home.

Our government has asked a lot of the American people over the past seven months, and keeping the nation on Daylight Saving Time is just one small step we can take to help ease the burden,” Rubio said. “More daylight in the after school hours is critical to helping families and children endure this challenging school year.

Rubio also tweeted about this new legislation on September 16.

Sen. Rubio: “Our government has asked a lot of the American people over the past seven months, and keeping the nation on Daylight Saving Time is just one small step we can take to help ease the burden.”#LockTheClock ⏰ pic.twitter.com/D8xnghysYb — Senator Rubio Press (@SenRubioPress) September 16, 2020

The new bill will bypass the Senate Committee on Commerce and be placed directly on the Senate Calendar since there are only a few legislative days before Nov. 1.

In March 2019, Senator Rubio re-introduced the Sunshine Protection Act, which would make DST permanent across the country. The bill is similar to a law the Florida legislature passed in 2018 to maintain year-round DST.