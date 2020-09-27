US Senators from Texas react to Amy Coney Barrett’s nomination

(KETK) US Senators John Cornyn and Ted Cruz both commented on President Trump’s nomination of Amy Coney Barrett to the Supreme Court on September 26.

Cornyn and Cruz both supported the nomination and looked forward to Barrett’s confirmation process.

Cornyn said, “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is a legal trailblazer with a deep respect for the law and our nation’s founding principles. Throughout her impressive career, Judge Barrett has maintained the importance of an independent judiciary that interprets the law and Constitution as-written, and operates free from political pressure.”

He also said Barrett has the adequate character to serve as a Supreme Court Justice. Cornyn also mentioned the Democratic party in his statement.

“The Senate will begin a thorough review of Judge Barrett’s nomination, a process that should not be rushed. Despite previous attacks based on Judge Barrett’s religious faith, I hope Democrats choose not to engage in another character assassination, as they did against Justice Kavanaugh. I look forward to meeting with Judge Barrett in the coming days as the Judiciary Committee prepares for her confirmation hearing.”

Cruz wrote on Twitter that he will vote in favor of Barrett.

The senator tweeted, “Judge Amy Coney Barrett is well-qualified to serve on #SCOTUS, and I look forward to supporting her nomination.”

Judge Amy Coney Barrett is well-qualified to serve on #SCOTUS, and I look forward to supporting her nomination. — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 26, 2020

Cruz is also anticipating the confirmation hearing.

I also look forward to her confirmation hearing, where she’ll have the opportunity to demonstrate to the Judiciary Committee, the Senate & the American people that she’ll uphold the rule of law and interpret the Constitution according to its original meaning without fear or favor — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) September 26, 2020

Republican senators are also looking forward to confirming Barrett as the new justice before the November 3 election.

Democrat Senator Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, on the other hand is against confirming a candidate for the Supreme Court before the election.

She tweeted, “No confirmation before the inauguration.”

No confirmation before the inauguration. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 25, 2020

Senator Cruz replied to the Massachusetts Senator.

“No, thank you.”