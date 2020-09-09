US Marine pardoned by Philippines President for killing of transgender woman

MANILA, Philippines (KETK)- The president of the Philippines pardoned a US Marine that has been in prison for the killing of a transgender Filipino woman, which happened in 2014.

President Rodrigo Duterte said he decided to pardon Lance Corporal Joseph Scott Pemberton because the Marine was not treated fairly since opponents blocked his early release for good conduct in detention.

Pemberton was convicted of homicide and is serving a prison term of six to 10 years for the killing of Jennifer Laude in a motel in Olongapo City, which is northwest of Manila.

The Marine was from New Bedford, Massachusetts and was one of thousands of American and Philippine military personnel who participated in joint exercises in the country in 2014.

Pemberton and a group of other Marines were on leave after the exercises and met Laude and her friends at a bar in Olongapo.

Laude was later found dead, her head slumped in a toilet bowl in a motel room, where witnesses said she and Pemberton had checked in.

A witness told investigators that Pemberton said he choked Laude after discovering she was transgender.