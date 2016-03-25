US kills ISIS second-in-command

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Abu Ala al-Afri_1458919054141.png
United States Secretary of Defense Ash Carter announced the killing is ISIS second-in-command on Friday morning.
 
Senior defense officials tells FOX News a U.S. special operations team took out Abd al-Rahman Mustafa al-Qaduli, aka Abu Ala al-Afri. The leader had a $7,000,000 bounty on his head. Al-Qaduli is a former Iraqi physics professor who originally joined Al Qaeda in 2004. He was released from prison in 2012 and traveled to Syria to join ISIS. 
 
Carter also announced U.S. forces had killed ISIS’ finance minister, as well.
 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Right Now

Don't Miss

Community Calendar

KETK Twitter & Facebook

KETK NBC

FOX51 Twitter & Facebook


KFXK Fox 51