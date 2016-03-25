US kills ISIS second-in-command

United States Secretary of Defense Ash Carter announced the killing is ISIS second-in-command on Friday morning.
Senior defense officials tells FOX News a U.S. special operations team took out Abd al-Rahman Mustafa al-Qaduli, aka Abu Ala al-Afri. The leader had a $7,000,000 bounty on his head. Al-Qaduli is a former Iraqi physics professor who originally joined Al Qaeda in 2004. He was released from prison in 2012 and traveled to Syria to join ISIS.
Carter also announced U.S. forces had killed ISIS’ finance minister, as well.